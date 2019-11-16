HARTFORD, Conn. — The days of double-cupping drinks at Dunkin’ are coming to an end.

The global coffee and donut company announced Friday their transition from foam to paper will go into effect December 1 at all restaurants in New England.

As the foam cup becomes history, the company is ushering in a new double-walled paper cup made with paperboard certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard.

Dunkin’ says the move is a part of its commitment to serve both the planet and people responsibly.

According to the company, this will remove an estimate of a billion foam cups each year from the waste stream.

With customers in mind, Dunkin’ says its new double-walled paper cup also has heat retention properties that will keep coffee hot and hands cool – eliminating the need for a sleeve.

This U.S. map shows information on where Dunkin' is offering double-walled paper cups as part of their sustainability effort.

In addition to the cup, the company says it will also roll out a new, fully recyclable hot coffee cup lid.

According to officials, the entire transition will remove approximately 19 million pounds of foam from the waste stream annually.

Some local Dunkin' stores in the Hartford, Connecticut, area were still using Styrofoam as of Friday.

In this Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, a girl holds a beverage, served in a foam cup, and a donut at a Dunkin' Donuts in New York.

