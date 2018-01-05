Dunkin' Donuts has unveiled new out-of-this-world menu items Monday in what some may view as an attempt to outdo Starbucks when it comes to being outlandish.

The two new frozen drinks are the pink Cosmic Cotton Candy Coolatta and the yellow Cosmic Pineapple Coolatta, both topped with blue raspberry. A Comet Candy doughnut is decorated with white icing and new pink, blue and purple cotton-candy-flavored bits.

Cosmic Coolatta Flavors

Dunkin' Donuts

The trio will be available all summer.

"Our team works together to listen to consumers and track the next big trends in the food and beverage industry," Courtney Anderson, research and development technologist for Dunkin' Brands, wrote on the company's blog. "Right now, brightly-colored, layered beverages and galaxy-inspired food are everywhere."

The psychedelic, brightly-colored cold drinks look strikingly like the famous Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, which was on sale for a few days last April.

The coffee chain followed up with other beverages available for short periods of time, including the multi-colored Crystal Ball Frappuccino in March, the whipped cream-topped Christmas Tree Frappuccino during the holiday season and the colorful Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween time.

But as Dunkin' appears to be stealing a move from the Starbucks playbook, the originator of these stunt drinks is changing its strategy.

On Thursday, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced that it plans to cut back on the number of limited-time offers by 30%.

Until May 27, Dunkin's small Coolatta is $2, the company said. After that, the suggested retail price is $2.69. The suggested retail price for the new doughnut is $1.09.

A small Cosmic Coolatta in either flavor has 240 calories, 0 grams of fat and 60 grams of sugar, while the new doughnut has 330 calories, 17 grams of fat and 20 grams of sugar, according to the Dunkin' Donuts website.

