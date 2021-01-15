'Saved By The Bell' star Dustin Diamond has cancer

Multiple reports say the 44-year-old who played 'Screech' on 'Saved By The Bell' was taken to a hospital in Florida over the weekend.

Actor Dustin Diamond, known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers on "Saved by the Bell," has been diagnosed with cancer.

A statement posted Thursday on his Facebook page confirmed the diagnosis. It said that Diamond will share details when he can.

"Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward," the statement from Diamond's team said. "We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

NBC News and Entertainment Weekly report that the 44-year-old was taken to a hospital in Florida over the weekend after he was not feeling well. His manager reportedly said Thursday that Diamond has stage four cancer.

As the Associated Press noted in a 2014 profile, Diamond played "Screech" for a decade but then took on other projects -- including a combative appearance on the reality show "Celebrity Fit Club," in an effort to break away from his Bayside High School persona.

He later executive produced Lifetime TV's “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” and took part in the off-Broadway parody “Bayside! The Musical!" He played himself.

Diamond also has dealt with legal issues. He was sentenced to four months in jail in 2015 for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing. He has also been sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments.