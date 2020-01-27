Former NBA player Dwyane Wade posted an emotional video Sunday night honoring his friend, Kobe Bryant.

Wade wiped away tears as he described what is now "one of the saddest days" of his lifetime. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.

"It seems like a bad, bad dream that you just want to wake up from. It's a nightmare," Wade described.

“Emotions are all over the place," he said. "These are the moments where you ask ‘Why?’“

Through Instagram stories, Wade also included videos and photos of Bryant and Gianna.

Wade went on to explain how he and his family have been sharing Kobe stories and reminiscing about all the good times they experienced.

"Kobe thank you man, thank you for all the memories, we had a lot of good ones. And these tears that we're crying, we're going to miss you, and it's not leaving today, a week from now, a month from now, a year for now, we'll forever miss you man," he said.

"Thank you for being my friend, I love you brother," Wade concluded.