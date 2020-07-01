SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — For the second time in two days, an earthquake has rattled parts of Puerto Rico.

The US Geological Survey registered Tuesday's earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5. It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday. A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

On Monday, a soaring stone arch collapsed into the sea when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico. That quake also triggered small landslides, caused power outages and cracked and jolted some homes and buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A total of three earthquakes have rocked the island in the past week.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter