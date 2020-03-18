MAGNA, Utah — A powerful earthquake hit Wednesday morning near Magna, Utah.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was a 5.7 magnitude that struck almost four miles northeast of the town.

It was measured at a depth of about six miles.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

