AMBER ALERT: East Texas teen abducted by sex offender; pair may be in the Dallas area

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an East Texas Teen officials say was abducted by a man on Wednesday.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Gray, 14, was taken from Point by 40-year-old Justin Gray after he assaulted the girl's mother and chased her with a knife. Justin Gray is Lexus Gray's non-custodial father, according to the RCSO. The pair left the area on foot and may now be in the Mesquite/Dallas area.

Lexus Gray is 5'6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin Gray stands 6'1 and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Justin Gray is a sex offender and is known to be dangerous. He is also wanted on a parole violation. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gray was convicted in May 2009 of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The victim was 16-years-old.

"The minor female is in extreme danger," the RCSO said in a statement.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the RCSO at (903) 473-3181 or 911.