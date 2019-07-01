Emma Stone apologized for playing a half-Asian character in the 2015 film "Aloha" at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

At Sunday night's ceremony, Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the show with Andy Samberg, joked about the Asian roles being whitewashed in Hollywood while speaking about "Crazy Rich Asians", which is up for a Golden Globe. She noted that Crazy Rich Asians was “the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha.

Stone could be heard yelling "I'm sorry!" off screen after Oh's quip. She is nominated tonight for best supporting actress for her work in "The Favourite."

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."



Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Twitter users were quick to notice Stone's impromptu apology.

DID EMMA STONE JUST SCREAM "IM SORRY" FOR ALOHA THO — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 7, 2019

I PERSONALLY ACCEPT EMMA STONE’S OFF CAMERA SCREAMED APOLOGY. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 7, 2019

emma stone apologizing for aloha is the new song of the summer — ziwe (@ziwe) January 7, 2019

As for Scarlett Johansson, who played the lead role in the 2017 remake of the Japanese anime "Ghost in the Shell?" She was not present at the Golden Globes, and couldn't directly apologize to Oh.