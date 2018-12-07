Nominees for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing live on Sept. 17 with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, were announced Thursday morning.

"Game of Thrones" earned a leading 22 nominations, including a nomination for best drama series. HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.

It's returning to face formidable competition: "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with "Westworld" close by with 21.

The Emmy ceremony will take place on a Monday this year because of the network's Sunday Night Football commitment.

Here are this year's nominees:

Drama series categories

Drama series

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Lead actress

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Keri Russell, the Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Lead actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Supporting actor

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting actress

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Guest actress

Viola Davis, Scandal (ABC)

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Guest actor

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland (Showtime)

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter (Netflix)

Matthew Goode, The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld (HBO)

Comedy series categories

Comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Lead actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Lead actress

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Henry Winkler, Barry

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Schalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting actress

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Guest actress

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish (ABC)

Guest actor

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Katt Williams, Atlanta (FX)

Limited series and TV movie categories

Limited series

The Alienist (TNT)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

TV movie

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Lead actress

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)

Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)

Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Lead actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Jesse Plemmons, Black MIrror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Supporting actress

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Merritt Wever, Godless (Netflix)

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum (Netflix)

Reality-show categories

Reality competition series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Animated show categories

Animated series

Baymax Returns (Disney XD)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Variety series

Variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Original music and lyrics

In The Market For A Miracle, A Christmas Story Live (Fox)

Totally Gay, Big Mouth (Netflix)

Just Getting Started, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast (HBO)

Come Back Barack, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Buddy Song, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)

High Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM