Emmys riding up 'Schitt’s Creek,' as Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, other stars get wins

O’Hara got the acting Emmy after 45 years of nothing-but-funny and a six-year run on the show, winning for best actress in a TV comedy. And Levy got his first Emmy.

LOS ANGELES — Eugene Levy has ridden up “Schitt’s Creek” to his first acting Emmy, along with co-star Catherine O’Hara.

O’Hara got the acting Emmy after 45 years of nothing-but-funny and a six-year run on the show. She won the Emmy Award for best actress in a TV comedy for her role as Rose family matriarch Moira on “Schitt’s Creek” on Sunday night.

Levy won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” taking home the trophy for the sixth and final season of the show he co-created with his son, Dan Levy.

“It’s kind of ironical that the straightest role I’ve ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. So now I seriously have to question what I’ve been doing for the past 50 years,” said Levy.

With Levy’s win, “Schitt’s Creek” takes the first two Emmys of the evening.

He accepted the trophy in a remote, restaurant-like pavilion surrounded by his cast mates including his longtime collaborator O’Hara, who minutes earlier won the best actress award for playing his wife on the show.

Jennifer Aniston presented the award to O'Hara, the first handed out at Sunday night’s ceremony, from Staples Center. O’Hara accepted in a remote restaurant-like pavilion with the “Schitt’s Creek” cast in face masks and formalwear around her.

A man in a black tie hazard suit handed her the trophy.

“May you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your dear family as I have with my dear Roses here,” an emotional O’Hara said.

The win puts O’Hara in the elite company that her peers and co-stars have already held her in for decades.

Past winners of the award include Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Candice Bergen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.