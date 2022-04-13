Texas TikTok celebrity diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, raising thousands for treatment

Enkyboys, a father-son TikTok duo from Pearland, hope to use their platform and 15 million followers to spread more than just laughs, but a lifesaving message.

PEARLAND, Texas — A father-son duo from Pearland exploded in popularity on TikTok gaining more than 15 million followers over the past couple of years.

"We're about making people laugh, making people smile every day," said Randy.

His son Brice couldn't agree more.

"I like making people laugh," said Brice. "It's just my thing to do. It's fun because I'm with my dad too."

The two are masters of TikTok. From dance routines to silly skits, it's been a nonstop flow of videos for years.

"People love what we do," said Randy. "But we haven't been posting a lot."

Millions of their followers didn't know why until they posted a tough TikTok yesterday.

"I got diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer," Randy shared in a video.

"It took me six months to come out publicly," he said.

That life-changing diagnosis months ago left Randy in complete shock. He's only 34.

"Words can't explain it," said Randy. "I felt like I got slapped in the face. My life stopped."

Weeks ago he was set to start chemo at MD Anderson, but his insurance would not cover treatment. He turned to his TikTok family for help.

"It exploded overnight," said Randy. "We got close to $70,000 right now."

Money raised through his GoFundMe will help pay for his treatment and shine a light on a disease young men often ignore.

"I want everybody, every young man, 20 to 30, 30 to 40 to get checked for colon cancer," said Randy.

"You want to do this now before it might be too late," his wife, Kimberly, said.

Randy's battle won't be easy. The cancer has already spread to his liver. But he's not giving up, and neither are his kids.

"When I found out he was sick, I didn't like it, because I knew something was wrong with him," Brice said. "But it's going to be okay because it's in God's hands and he's going to take care of us."

The father-son duo hopes to keep making TikToks together, spreading more than laughs, but a potentially life-saving message.

"Enkyboys is not just me and Brice," said Randy. "It's a family, and a movement, and now it's going to stand for colon cancer awareness."

Thanks to the public's help, Randy hopes to start chemo again in 3 weeks at MD Anderson. If you'd like to help the family, you can donate through their GoFundMe campaign.