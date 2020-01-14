CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia who they say is endangered.

Ethel Jenkins Thompson-Smalls, 79, was last seen at the Chick-Fil-A on Magwood Drive in West Ashley around 2 p.m. on January 14.

Officers say she walked away from the fast-food restaurant. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered blouse, gray pants, and black shoes.

Because of Ms. Thompson-Smalls medical condition, there's increased worry about her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200.