Trooper Josh Smith of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, shot to death in an isolated area near Walnut, may have been killed in the commission of his duties as a law enforcement officer, officials said.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the term "killed in the line of duty" means an officer has died as a direct and proximate result of a personal injury sustained in the line of duty.

The organization goes on to clarify that those parameters include "officers who, while in an off-duty capacity, act in response to a law violation."

Several law enforcement sources whose agencies are involved in the the investigation said the 32-year-old trooper from Walnut was shot after telling the suspect he was a trooper and warning him about having methamphetamines at the gathering.

Smith's brother-in-law, Rickie Dale Vick of Michigan City, was shot, as well, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Just before his initial appearance in Ashland, Eaton yelled to television cameras on Tuesday that the shooting was in "self-defense," according to the Associated Press. But that seems to contradict the story told to the Clarion Ledger by multiple official sources from several agencies.

According to them, a group of friends were hanging out and riding ATVs in the area Saturday night There was apparently a confrontation before the riding began when Eaton allegedly had some methamphetamines. It is unclear if he had them for personal use or for sale. Officials say Smith approached Eaton, making it clear he was a law enforcement officer and that Eaton needed to put the meth away.

Most of those in the party thought the matter was smoothed over. Bu later that night, Smith and Vick walked over to the door of Eaton's Jeep. Witnesses said Eaton pulled out a gun and shot Smith first, then shot Vick in the abdomen.

Authorities say that's when Eaton escaped into the woods.

Smith died of his wounds before 1 a.m. Sunday in that wooded place near the Hatchie River. SWAT and Special Operations Group officers from the Department of Public Safety flooded the area, along with officers, deputies and agents from all over the northern part of the state.

Eaton surrendered about five hours later.

When asked, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Johnny Poulos said he cannot comment on the investigation. But he did say that any law enforcement officer off duty is still sworn to act in the capacity of a law enforcement officer to prevent injury or if they see an unlawful act.

"Any law enforcement officer at any given time might have to act in that given capacity at any time to prevent injury to another," Poulos said.

Brookhaven Cpl. Zach Moak and Officer James White were killed in an early morning shootout the day before Smith's death.

If Smith's death is shown to be in the line of duty, the 24 hours surrounding Sept. 29-30 will be the deadliest for law enforcement in the state's history, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

