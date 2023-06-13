12-year-old Joseph Torres was last seen Sunday afternoon, and told a transit officer he was taking a bus to Crossroads near Fredericksburg.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday afternoon, and his family is desperate to bring him home.

Joseph Torres' family members say he left the home and left a note saying he was going to McDonalds to get wifi, but he never came back home.

"We've just been looking for him ever since, and we just need to find him," said his mother, Andrea.

SAPD says he was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at his home off the 6000 block of Castle Queen Road on the northeast side, near Midcrown and Gibbs Sprawl.

Family said Joseph was spotted by a transit officer at the VIA Park and Ride off Randolph, about five miles away from his home. There, he told the officer he was taking the 552 bus to Crossroads, near Fredericksburg.

Police said Joseph has a diagnosed medical condition and has straight, ear-top length hair. They said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack.

"We just want to find him. we know that he knows his way around," said his grandmother, Rosemary Garza. "He's smart, he's not dumb, but we just need to find him, you know, because we want him home. He belongs with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD's missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

