BUFORD, Ga. — One Georgia family is mourning the death of a soldier killed Jan 14 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.

According to Fort Hood, 22-year-old Specialist Octavious Deshon Lakes Jr., of Buford, passed away after a fighting vehicle rolled over during tactical training.

Three more soldiers were injured in the incident according to the Army Times. One soldier was airlifted to Lona Linda, California for extensive treatment and two more were treated for injuries at the training center's on post hospital.

Lakes joined the Army in March of 2017 as a combat engineer. In June of the same year, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Cavalry Division.

11Alive spoke with Addie Hayes, Lakes mother, who said her son had just received a promotion and he was so excited about his military journey.

"He was promoted to a specialist in December," said Hayes. " I haven't seen him in a year [since he was away], but we talked on the phone and texted every day."

Hayes said her son was truly one of a kind and others from his brigade agree.

“His dedication, professionalism and spirit will be missed, but never forgotten,” said Col. Kevin S. Capra, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Lakes had many awards and decorations including two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

“On behalf of Greywolf Soldiers and Families, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronneburg and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Spc. Octavious Lakes," said Col. Kevin S. Capra.

Lakes is currently at a mortuary in San Bernardino, California, but he will be flown back to Georgia to be laid to rest. His mother said they don't have an official date yet.

Lakes leaves behind a loving fiance, mother and family.

