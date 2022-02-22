Family of 2-year-old shot in the head speaks on her condition

"We are going to keep fighting for her.”

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning insight into the case of a two-year-old shot in the head, last Friday. The family said the little girl is Juelz Gonzalez and is in the ICU fighting for her life. Her father Julio Gonzalez and aunt Christy Gonzalez gathered with the community Tuesday for a prayer vigil.

“She is showing me she is strong and fighting,” her father said. We are going to keep fighting for her.”

Last Friday, when officers arrived on Dublin Street, they came across the two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The police preliminary report states the girl reportedly shot herself. Investigators said she was there with her mother and her mom’s boyfriend at the home. The Gonzalez’s family doesn’t believe Juelz could have done it.

“No, there is no way,” he said. Even doctors say they have seen a lot of cases and they say she is too young.”

“She is not strong enough to do that,” Christy said. There is no way.”

Juelz is in the ICU and has a long road to recovery.

“Half of her brain is not working right now,” the father said. I don’t think it is repairable.”

The family wants someone held accountable.

“This is a baby fighting for her life,” her aunt said. And you are worried about your freedom. What about this baby?”

Her aunt also shared this message to parents who have weapons inside the home.

“Make sure it is not loaded,” she said. Make sure you have it put up and locked, in a split second everything can change.”

SAPD says the investigation is ongoing. KENS 5 asked police, Tuesday, if charges could be filed in this case, we are still waiting on a response. The night of the shooting, SAPD says a weapon was found outside the home.