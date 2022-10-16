'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts

Cantu's family released a statement Saturday asking for continued prayers and said his recovery has been a rollercoaster of extreme ups and downs.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts.

Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds, the officer shot at Cantu.

Brian Powers, the attorney for Cantu issued the following statement on behalf of the Cantu family:

“Yesterday Erik struggled over 12 hours and it was a super hard day for him. Today is Day 14 of his struggle. It's been two weeks of pure misery since the day Erik was shot multiple times at close range with a .40 caliber. The bullets brutally tore through his stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms. Bullets from the two rounds grazed him deeply on other places of his body. His body has suffered so much from the damage and invasive surgeries to keep him alive.



We don’t know what the future holds and we ask for continued prayers. Today is a day of rest and we ask you to pray, think of Erik and send positive energy.



We have seen people impersonating Erik’s GoFundMe account and ask if anyone wishes to help to please only send donations to this account set up by his uncle: https://gofund.me/132fb737

Prayers for Erik.”

Cantu's family released a statement Saturday asking for continued prayers and said his recovery has been a rollercoaster of extreme ups and downs.

Monday, the family provided another statement stating that Erik was struggling in his recovery.

Related story: Family of teen shot by San Antonio police officer asks for prayers

While Cantu is fighting for his life in the hospital, Brennand is out on bond while authorities finalize the investigation.