Robyn Austin, 32, has mental illness and might be living on the streets.

SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area.

The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets.

Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton for nine years, until she suffered a mental breakdown after months of being hazed and harassed, according to her twin sister, Leah Austin.

“She was not able to sleep. She received death threats because of her race. And she was harassed psychologically,” Leah Austin told CBS 8 during a Zoom interview from her home in Los Angeles.

Robyn Austin is eligible for monthly V.A. benefits, her sister said, but nobody can locate her.

Her family has filed missing persons reports and regularly checks in with hospitals and the medical examiner's office.

“I'm afraid of everything. I wake up every day and I don't know whether she's alive, whether she's hurt, whether someone's harmed her, or whether someone's tried to assault her,” said the sister.

The missing veteran was last seen at the Rock Church in Liberty Station on August 29.

A spokesperson for the church confirmed a member of the congregation gave Austin some money on that date, but nobody at the church has seen her since.

Leah Austin believes her sister may still be in the Point Loma area.

“When you see my sister, she's not just homeless. It's not her fault that she's on the streets. She went through extremely traumatic events,” the sister said,

Robyn Austin has no criminal history in San Diego and does not appear to be a threat to herself or anyone else. That means, most likely, she would have to voluntarily admit herself to a mental health treatment program.

Her family is hoping they can encourage her to do that, if they can only find her.

“Our goal, at the end of all of this, is to get her evaluated so that she can go to the hospital and get the care that she needs,” said Leah Austin.

“The one thing that helps a person change their situation is by showing them compassion, and asking them, how can I help you?” the sister said.

Robyn Austin's photo and information is posted on the Black and Missing Foundation website.