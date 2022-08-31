'She's not in pain:' Family holds vigil for Heddie Dawkins

Heddie Dawkins was found dead in the woods only a few blocks away from her house.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of Heddie Dawkins has planned a vigil for her Wednesday at Gethsemane Baptist Church around 6 p.m.

After a week-long search, High Point police said they found her body in the woods near her home Tuesday.

Dawkins went missing from her home off Penny Road in High Point last Wednesday. She suffered from dementia and police were worried she'd injured herself after doorbell video spotted her with blood on her face and head.

Dozens of community members came together to help in search for Dawkins. Cory Dawkins, Heddie's grandson, said the community's support meant a lot to their family.