SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A mother on Monday made a desperate plea to have her son released from a Mexican hospital and transported to San Diego.

Chad Carrico, who is 30-years-old, was on a four-night cruise to Baja California with his Seattle-based company, Insight Pest Solutions, when he was critically injured in an ATV accident in Ensenada. According to his sister, the ATV rolled on him several times.

Chad Carrico (Photo: KFMB)

Chad was rushed to Velmar Hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma. According to his family, Chad has a collapsed lung, punctured liver and fungus or an infection in his nose.

His family believes the hospital, Velmar Private Hospital, will not release Chad until the $40,000 bill is paid in full – but Chad does not have health insurance.

“The hospital, because the bill is outstanding they are not releasing the doctors to release my brother,” said Diane Carrico.

The Seattle man’s family said not only is the ambulance expensive, but no matter Chad Carrico’s condition, they believe the doctors in Mexico only want his money. Now, the family is asking for the public’s help to help get Chad to a San Diego hospital.

Chad’s mother and sister flew from Texas to Ensenada where they have been faced with a language barrier. Mother and daughter have been on the phone with the U.S. Consulate in Mexico telling authorities they believe the hospital is holding their family member hostage for payment.

Chad’s family told News 8 they have been asked to comply so that Chad can receive treatment, but a doctor told Chad’s mother that she needs to try and get her son out as quickly as possible. “It’s been pretty awful,” said Teresa Carrico, Chad’s mother.

Family members, friends and co-workers have helped pay some of the bills. They have even created GoFundMe pages to help Chad get released and transported to San Diego where he can receive treatment.

“We need to get him to the United States to get him the treatment he needs,” said Chad’s mother.

News 8 reached out to the Velmar Hospital in Ensenada for comment, but did not receive reply for comment.

