MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Elvis Presley held flickering candles and walked quietly past the grave of the rock n' roll pioneer on the 41st anniversary of his death.

Devotees of Presley flock to Memphis, Tennessee, every year to honor his life and career during Elvis Week. The candlelight vigil is the keystone event, with solemn mourners moving slowly past his resting place and the graves of his parents and grandmother in the Meditation Garden at his former home, Graceland.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 at age 42. Ever since, fans have traveled from all over the world to Graceland to honor the singer and actor. Graceland now draws about 500,000 visitors annually.

Attendance Wednesday night was lighter than during last year's 40th anniversary vigil, but security remained tight. The vigil continues into Thursday.

August 14, 2018 - Elvis Presley fans attend a candlelight vigil during "Elvis Week" that marks the 41st anniversary of Presley's Aug. 16 death.

Brad Vest/The Commercial Appeal

