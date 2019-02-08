MENOMONIE, Wis. — A farm in Wisconsin used their corn maze to send a powerful message.

Govin’s Meats and Berries/Govin’s Farm etched “Your life matters, 1-800-273-TALK about suicide” into their annual corn maze.

The farm posted a photo of their maze to Facebook and said they were hoping to make a difference in somebody’s life and help them understand they matter.

The post said the themes picked for the maze were always something that has meaning to them, and this year suicide was something they faced and had to learn about.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

