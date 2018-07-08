WASHINGTON — A freight-train collision with a motorcoach last year in Mississippi, which killed four passengers and injured 38, was caused by CSX Transportation and the city of Biloxi failing to make the crossing safer, federal investigators ruled Tuesday.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said roads are only supposed to slant away from railroad tracks 3 inches across 30 feet. But Biloxi's Main Street sloped down 45 inches across 30 feet on the south side of the track crossing, which the bus driver couldn't see as he approached from the north side and grounded the bus, investigators said.

“Very simply, the charter bus bottomed out and became grounded on a higher profile highway grade crossing," said Robert Sumwalt, the board chairman.

The problem is common and widespread, investigators said. Biloxi has 29 high-profile railroad crossings and forbids its fire trucks from crossing all but four of them.

During the three years between track maintenance at Main Street in February 2014 and the accident, Biloxi had 23 vehicles grounded on its railroad crossings.

A sign at the Main Street crossing warned the bus driver of low ground clearance, and he halted before crossing to raise his rear axle, investigators said. The 60-year-old bus driver and the two train workers weren't under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident and weren't fatigued, investigators said.

“In terms of their decisions, all of them were more or less doing the right thing, but we still ended up with the wrong result: the collision of a train with a motorcoach full of passengers," Sumwalt said.

After the collision, Biloxi posted a sign excluding buses, trucks and recreational vehicles from using the accident crossing.

The board recommended that railroads coordinate with cities and states on track maintenance and report groundings to determine where more warnings or vehicle prohibitions are needed.

"This really would have prevented the problem here, if they had just reported it and taken action," said Robert Molloy, the board's director of highway safety.

On March 7, 2017, the motorcoach operated by Echo Transportation was traveling between Bay St. Louis and Biloxi on a four-day tour of Gulf casinos. The tour’s route usually went along Interstate 10, but the driver took a coastal, scenic route at the request of passengers, investigators said.

The track crossing along Main Street in Biloxi was marked with warning lights, a gate and a sign warning of low ground clearance. The bus became lodged on the tracks about 2 p.m., and the driver tried to free it by moving the bus back and forth.

The CSX train had three locomotives, 27 loaded cars and 25 empty cars. As the train approached the crossing at 27 mph, the bus driver opened the door and told passengers to evacuate.

Three of the dead passengers were standing at the door or on the ground outside it. The other dead passenger had been standing in the back of the bus. The driver and 21 passengers suffered serious injuries. Another 16 passengers suffered minor injuries.

All of the passengers were at least 50 years old. A passenger was unable to open the secondary exit at the back of the bus, which was 4 feet, 8 inches off the ground. The windows were 7 feet off the ground, which investigators said was difficult to evacuate without ladders.

As the train approached, the engineer sounded the horn and applied emergency brakes about 500 feet from the bus and slowed to 19 mph before striking the bus. The train pushed the bus about 260 feet.

