TAMPA, Fla. — Friday is not only Valentine’s Day but also National Donor Day.

National Donor Day is also a day to recognize those who have given and received the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation, are currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant and those who died waiting because an organ was not donated in time.

It's also a day to discuss with your loved ones the life-saving possibilities of organ and tissue donation.

Sometimes starting the conversation can be difficult. So, Donate Life America has a few easy ways to start the conversation.

It is important to discuss your decision with your family as that will take priority over your family’s preferences. Making the decision for yourself in advance makes it easier for your family during a very difficult time. Discussing donation with loved ones will help them feel confident and prepared when they are presented with information about the donation process.

Donate Life America says you can let your loved ones know that just one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation.

