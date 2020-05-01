WASHINGTON — A federal government website has apparently been hacked to display a message in support of the Iran amid increasing tensions between the Middle East country and the United States.

The pro-Iranian message was on posted on the U.S. Federal Depository Library Program’s home page Saturday night, news outlets reported. It showed an image of President Donald Trump bleeding from the mouth while being punched in the face by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard fist.

CNN reports the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the situation and that a senior administration official had called it "defacement." The official did not comment on who could be responsible.

The Federal Depository Library Program makes government documents and other information available to the public. Their website was offline Saturday, showing an error message after the Iran one was removed.

This photo provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division walk as they prepare equipment and load aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Spc. Hubert Delany III/U.S. Army via AP)

AP

The New York Daily News also reported that the message was visible on the fdlp.gov website at around 8 p.m. The error message had replaced it roughly an hour later.

Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. missile strike at Baghdad’s international airport. It had been ordered by Trump on Friday, and cyberattacks are one way Iran was expected to retaliate.

People attend the funeral of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani and 9 Iranians and Iraqis, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's international airport early on Friday January 3, 2020 killed Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and 8 others. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

AP