FedEx shooting survivor released from hospital

Dylan Atkins, 19, had bruising on his heart and a hole in his diaphragm sustained during the incident. He went home from the hospital Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who survived the FedEx shooting is going home from the hospital after suffering multiple wounds from flying shrapnel sustained during the incident.

Dylan Atkins, 19, heard popping noises as he arrived for work Thursday night.

When he pulled into the FedEx parking lot, his vehicle was blasted with bullets.

Despite pieces of shrapnel flying into his body, he acted fast and was able to call his mother.

"He was able to use a jacket to put pressure in his wounds, call 911 and call me," Marci Atkins told 13News.

Dylan then underwent emergency surgery to remove a large piece of debris from his chest.

Doctors discovered he had a hole in his diaphragm and bruising on the underside of his heart.

"He has multiple wounds on his left side. It looks like he got hit by buckshot. They removed what they could by flushing the wounds. He had surgery Friday morning to remove a larger piece if shrapnel," Marci said.

Her son suffered from pain and nausea after that surgery, but said he has been released from Methodist Hospital on Thursday.