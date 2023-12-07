The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it is against regulations to release an eagle with only one foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Federal officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have told Pocono Wildlife officials that they will need to euthanize a golden eagle in their care.

The wildlife center recovered the eagle from a home in Dushore.

When it was recovered, the eagle only had one foot.

Now, after weeks of rehabilitation and even fundraising for the eagle's care, the wildlife center is ordered to put it down because the feds say it is against regulations to release an eagle with only one foot.

"I do not feel as though it should be euthanized. None of the three vets that have taken this bird looked at it and ran radiographs, and I have extensive diagnostics done. None of them feel the bird should be euthanized, and I also submitted all those letters of recommendation," said Janine Tancredi, the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife.

Despite her pleas, Tancredi says she must euthanize the eagle before the end of the day.