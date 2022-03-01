Fencing removed, security increased at US Capitol since Jan. 6 attack

The U.S. Capitol Police chief says the agency is better prepared to withstand a similar assault.

WASHINGTON — There remain visual reminders of heightened security at the U.S. Capitol one year after the deadly attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

No more, however, is the tall metal fencing that went up almost immediately afterward in an effort to better protect lawmakers and staff members. NPR reports an outer perimeter fence was removed in March, with the remainder taken down in July.

There has been no large-scale fencing established since, aside from a temporary barrier that lasted for a few days in September ahead of a planned rally in support of the jailed rioters.

Following the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump and his allies, Congress passed a $2.1 billion bill providing $100 million to U.S. Capitol Police officers. They've been seen in larger numbers and appear more heavily equipped than in the past, Reuters reports, with riot shields in hand.

Chief Thomas Manger told WUSA-TV the agency has "addressed or completed" more than 90 of the 100 recommendations given for reforming safety procedures since Jan. 6, prioritizing the biggest failures: intelligence, operational planning and leadership.

He asserted the U.S. Capitol is stronger now and would withstand a similar attack.

"The one thing that did not fail that day was the courage and resolve of the men and women of the USCP," Manger said.

Some lawmakers, however, expressed concern that they don't feel as safe despite more officers and other visual cues, including metal detectors at entrances to the House of Representatives chamber.

Partisan divides remain.

"We've seen metal detectors as a result of our own members stating that they were carrying weapons after and leading up to that date. So that gives us a lot of pause," California Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar told NPR.

The Senate side of the Capitol does not have such measures.