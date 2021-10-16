Houston police said Ferzen Snider Espinal had just came home from school Friday and went outside to play, but he never returned.

HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy has been missing since Friday after going outside to play and never returning home, according to Houston police.

Police said Ferzen Snider Espinal had come home from school around 5 p.m. and changed out of his clothes. He then went to play outside at his apartment complex located at 315 Benmar Drive, which is in the Greenspoint area. He hasn't been seen since.

Police are not sure what Ferzen was last wearing but said he is a Hispanic boy who is about 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and is light brown complexion.