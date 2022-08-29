The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound lanes started moving again.

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes of I-285 are now open, as of around 6 a.m.

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Latest 📰 for I-285 West…@GADeptofTrans plans to open 2️⃣ WB lanes by midnight tonight.



The fire-damaged lane sections will be repaved overnight and reopened by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.



📸 I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. via @OxBlue @511Georgia pic.twitter.com/Fgma1jgrQ7 — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) August 30, 2022

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He said the truck was carrying beer and did not know the cause of the crash.

According to Dunwoody Police, four vehicles were involved. One car was seen overturned under the bridge.

The initial investigation revealed one of the vehicles went around another vehicle stopped in traffic. Dunwoody Police said this caused an initial crash with three vehicles. They added that the tractor-trailer hit a black car and pushed it against the median barrier and flipped another car on its side.

The tractor-trailer caught fire underneath the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge.

11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said as far as alternates are concerned, people traveling from DeKalb County into Cobb County will need to take I-85 South to Ga. 400 North and then go back to I-285 West. For the opposite direction, drivers can take I-75 South to I-85 North back up to Spaghetti Junction.

Ashford Dunwoody Road will be closed until the bridge can be inspected and the cleanup is complete.

*Update* EB lanes of I-285 have re-opened. Per @GADeptofTrans, WB will remain closed until further bridge integrity and cleanup is completed. #ATLTraffic TN https://t.co/xpnpJna4Ql — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.