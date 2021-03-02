x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOS ANGELES — Three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said.

The blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Abraham Bedoyan.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel with the LA County Fire Department.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, Rangel said.

It was not immediately clear what film was in production.

RELATED: Video: SpaceX's Starship high-altitude flight test ends with a big explosion – again

RELATED: Man critical after explosion, 'flash fire' at metro Atlanta brewery, distillery

TEGNA's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.