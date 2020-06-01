HELSINGBY, Finland — How does a four-day workweek with six-hour working days sound?

Well, if you live in Finland, that could become a reality.

Sanna Marin, the country’s new, 34-year-old prime minister wants this to happen. Marin has called for a test run of the new schedule on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party in Turku.

“I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life,” Marin said, in a NEW EUROPE report.

Marin took office last month. She has one child and leads a center-left coalition with four other parties, which are all led by women.

Marin advocated for shorter work weeks when she was Finland's minister of transport.

Finland currently has a five-day workweek, and people work eight hours a day.

