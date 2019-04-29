LONDON (AP) — British firefighters are tackling a blaze in the woodland that inspired "Winnie-the-Pooh."
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says its crews were called Sunday evening to a blaze in southern England's Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in A.A. Milne's children's stories.
The fire service says the blaze, which covers 6 hectares (14 acres), is under control but firefighters remain on the scene Monday.
Fire service spokesman Andrew Gausden told the BBC that the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately. He said it spread quickly through dry undergrowth.
Two fires damaged the same forest in February.
Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped inspire his stories about lovable bear Pooh and his friends.
What other people are reading right now:
- 1 dead, 6 people injured in shooting near Baltimore church
- 6th grade students charged in elementary school shooting plot
- Be your own vaccine investigator with this interactive map
- Tampa girl fighting cancer spends time 'getting tattoos like daddy'
- 3-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.