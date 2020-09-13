Chief Christiana Rainbow Plews hailed as hero: Community rallies together to help the chief, her family and crew

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. — Being a firefighter is a permanent part of Christiana Rainbow Plews.

"Being able to help people and make a difference and know that you've been there in the worst moment and made some kind of positive impact," said Plews, known to many as Chief Rainbow.

The Upper Mckenzie Rural Fire Chief got a call Monday night of a downed power line and brush fire. She immediately knew it wasn't good news considering the strong winds. "When I walked out my front door with my pager and my radio responding to the call, I opened my door and looked back at my husband and I said this is going to be my worst nightmare."

She couldn’t have been more right.

Chief Rainbow says she did not know the extent but knew the fire was moving faster than anything she had seen in her 30 years of experience. Chief Rainbow and her team were the first firefighters to take on the raging Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County.

"By the time we were able to safely engage with the power lines it had already grown beyond what we could take care of," explained Chef Rainbow. "At that point, I quickly called for all the help I could find."



She also called for level 3 evacuations for the Mckenzie River area. She knew they had to get people out quickly before people wouldn't be able to make it out. What she didn't know, was that the fire would travel 20 miles right into her own backyard.

"I found out from my friend and neighboring fire chief that my home was gone and that nothing was left and quite frankly I was a hot mess for quite a while."

The Chief and a dozen of her district volunteer firefighters, had their homes burn to the ground while they were out trying to save lives and property, but that didn't stop them. They continued to battle the blaze.



"I couldn't disengage for a while physically, we needed to continue to fight that fire and all of my folks needed to keep fighting that fire because we had no other resources."

Her fire station in Blue River was also lost to the flames along with all the equipment. There are moments that I'm strong and coherent and there are moments when I am completely lost," said Chief Rainbow.

Her courage, dedication and sacrifices are not going unnoticed. The community is coming together to help. Wren Arrington started a GoFundMe page to help his friend and her family.

"This is a horrible catastrophic event but the human spirit that is being shown right now with the kindness and the support is exactly what all of us need," said Chief Rainbow.

A week of devastating loss for her followed by inspiring support.