A firefighter has died battling the Australian wildfire crisis and the prime minister has said his government is adapting and building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change.

Officials say the firefighter died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria state. No details of the circumstances were released.

The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 people in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September.

Four of the casualties are firefighters. The crisis has brought accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government needs to take more action to counter climate change.

