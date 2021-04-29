Witnesses reported a series of explosions at the Manor Chemical Plant on Heege Road at around 2:45 Thursday.

AFFTON, Mo. — Firefighters are responding to the scene of a reported explosion that happened at an Affton chemical plant Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manor Chemical website, the company has been in business since 1972 and specializes in specialize in automotive, paint/coatings, labeling, printing, industrial manufacturing and dry cleaning.

Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs said their department is responding to the scene. The St. Louis County Police Department is also responding to the scene to assist in evacuations of the nearby area.

Video shot by viewer Chelsea Sadler shows dark smoke and flames from a few blocks away. Sirens and alarms can also be heard in the video.

In a tweet, Affton Schools said all students still at school were being held for dismissal until further notice due to the explosion and fire. The plant is less than a mile from Affton High School and about a mile from Rodgers Middle School.

ALERT: Due to a chemical fire in the area, all students still at school will be held for dismissal until further notice. We will update families as information from local authorities beomces available. pic.twitter.com/y5l2ulXJQM — Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) April 29, 2021

