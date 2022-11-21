Jim Reynolds celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.

FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21.

Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.

Reynolds was called to active duty in February 1943 as a navigation cadet for the Air Force. During his nearly 23 years of service, Reynolds logged more than 10,000 flying hours.

More than 70 family members and friends gathered near St. Louis over the weekend to celebrate Reynolds' 100th birthday.

The veteran even received an honorary Smucker's jar to remember the day, complete with a photo of his plane ride.