Fishers restaurant hosts fundraiser for families of teens killed in crash

The proceeds are going towards dedicating a park bench in Brianna, Belle and Elle's honor and a scholarship for Maci Walts, who survived the crash.

FISHERS, Ind. — Murphy's PubHouse in Fishers hosted a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the families of three girls from Fishers who were killed in a car crash last month.

Support continues to pour in for the families of 17-year-old twins Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster, who died when their car was hit head-on in South Carolina in August.

As the community continues to mourn their deaths, a local business where two of the girls worked asked the community to help support the teens' families.

Murphy's PubHouse hosted a "Jeep Jam Fundraiser" to raise money for a memorial to honor the girls.

Brunch was held at the restaurant from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Plus, the restaurant encouraged people to bring their Jeeps and show them off during a "Jeep Jam" between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. There was also live music and raffle prizes all day long.

Elle and Belle's father Andy Gaddis said he's forever grateful for the overwhelming community support during such a difficult time. He said he wants the same for his daughters' friend, Maci Walts, who was the only survivor of the crash.

"Just to lift her up ... think of her, see her, give her a hug ... be kind, gracious," Andy said of Maci.

"I can't imagine being Maci today," he added. "I just want everyone to continue to think of her and lift her up."