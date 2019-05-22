BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A flamingo at an Indiana zoo had to be euthanized after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child, zoo officials said.

The Pantagraph reported Jay Tetzloff, director of the Miller Park Zoo, said the juvenile "accidentally injured a flamingo on Monday by skipping a rock into the habitat."

The rock broke one of the bird's legs, and "staff determined the best course of action given the animal's injuries was to euthanize the bird," he said.

Tetzloff called the situation "a truly unfortunate accident" and said the zoo sees no reason to change the layout of the flamingo exhibit.

A zoo representative told CentralIllinoisProud.com that it is working with the elementary-school-age child's family in hopes this can be a learning experience.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.