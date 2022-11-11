Flight headed to Tampa diverted after passenger found with box cutter, airline says

There were no injuries reported to any passengers aboard the plane or crew.

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The flight's planned departure from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was at 7:23 p.m. While headed to Tampa, the plane diverted to Atlanta and arrived just before 9 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement upon their arrival, the airline said.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on board of Flight 1761, however, the delay has pushed passengers' arrival to Tampa to Saturday morning.