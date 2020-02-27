A massive water main break is causing major flooding in east Houston and water pressure problems all over the city.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop are closed because of high water near Clinton and traffic is backed up for miles. 225 is also shut down.

Many drivers were caught off-guard as the water rose quickly and some were stranded on tops of their cars. The Houston Fire Department rescued three people and searched and cleared 12 vehicles.

"This is a cluster, but we will get it worked out," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The rushing water is also threatening nearby homes and businesses.

The 96-inch water main break has left people all over the city without water, including Midtown, Montrose, The Museum District, The Heights, Timbergrove and the Memorial Park area.

The University of Houston's main campus is closed for the day because the water is out.

Some businesses, The Houston Zoo and the Museum of Natural Science are also closed.

We're told there are no water problems at Bush and Hobby airports or at NRG Park where the BBQ cookoff is underway.

If you have questions about the water main break text "Water" to 713-526-1111.

