MIAMI — Miami firefighters who are part of a South Florida FEMA task force have been deployed to Puerto Rico.

The 45 person team will join the front line of the rescue and recovery effort in the wake of deadly earthquakes that rocked the island this week.

USAR South Florida Task Force 2 is equipped with specialized tools and equipment for responding to all sorts of natural disasters.

Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced activated the National Guard.

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to President Trump in support of her request.

The first quake registered at a 6.4 magnitude.

Minutes later, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck nearby.

Then, a 5.8 rocked the island.

The Associated Press reported an elderly man was killed when a wall collapsed on him.

Power has been shut off to the entire island in an attempt to prevent fires, and many people are sleeping outside in fear of additional quakes.

