Florida leaders react to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Here's what leaders around the state have said in the wake of her death.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — After the news spread of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, at her home in Washington D.C., Florida leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences.

Some mourning her loss and honoring her service, and others commenting on the timeline to fill her seat during an election year.

Her death is just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: The governor shared his condolences to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family and announced that he is ordering flags to be flown at half staff in her honor.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to her family and friends. I'm ordering flags throughout the state of Florida be lowered to half staff to honor her memory and recognize her lifetime of service to our great nation. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 19, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: The Tampa native tweeted a photo of the White House flag being flown at half-staff. She also referred to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "a trailblazer for all women."

The flag is at half-staff here at the White House in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for women. pic.twitter.com/AFiMSoKfXI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) September 19, 2020

Sen. Rick Scott: The senator and former governor shared his condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family. Calling her a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service, before calling the idea of her seat being vacant too long "irresponsible."

Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during this time.



She was a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service to her country. https://t.co/okGhwqU58D — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio: Rubio shared that even those who may have disagreed with her decisions, Ruth Bader Ginsburg "was a woman of extraordinary intellect."

Even those who disagreed with many of her decisions recognize Justice Ginsburg was a woman of extraordinary intellect & an American who had a historic impact on the court & the nation.



May she Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 19, 2020

Rep. Kathy Castor: "In this moment of sorrow and uncertainty, we must commit, even in loss, that #RBG’s work will inspire future generations towards a better, fairer tomorrow."

In this moment of sorrow and uncertainty, we must commit, even in loss, that #RBG’s work will inspire future generations towards a better, fairer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nBhTWEUgCL — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) September 19, 2020

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: While honoring the Jewish New Year took a moment to pause and remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Wishing fellow Jews a healthy and safe new year. #LShanahTovah. While this is traditionally a celebratory holiday, we must pause tonight to remember the life and incomparable legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May she rest well. Thank you, RBG. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) September 19, 2020

Rep. Anthony Sabatini: The representative got straight to the point with his tweet, calling for President Donald Trump to pick a nominee Monday.

Trump should pick a nominee Monday.



Hearings should begin following week—get it done @senatemajldr. — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) September 19, 2020

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left her mark with all that was right. She was a fierce advocate for those less fortunate, fighter for those who needed a hand up and champion for a better tomorrow. We stand ready to ensure her legacy continues."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left her mark with all that was right. She was a fierce advocate for those less fortunate, fighter for those who needed a hand up and champion for a better tomorrow. We stand ready to ensure her legacy continues.https://t.co/PFhFCPxzIH — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) September 19, 2020

Attorney General Ashley Moody: The AG shared how Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired her and showed her that women of her generation could break barriers in the legal profession.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg proved to so many women of my generation that we could break any barrier in the legal profession.



I am praying for her family tonight. Rest In Peace. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) September 19, 2020



