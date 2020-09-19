Florida leaders react to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — After the news spread of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, at her home in Washington D.C., Florida leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences.
Some mourning her loss and honoring her service, and others commenting on the timeline to fill her seat during an election year.
Her death is just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.
Here's what leaders around the state have said in the wake of her death:
Gov. Ron DeSantis: The governor shared his condolences to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family and announced that he is ordering flags to be flown at half staff in her honor.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: The Tampa native tweeted a photo of the White House flag being flown at half-staff. She also referred to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "a trailblazer for all women."
Sen. Rick Scott: The senator and former governor shared his condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family. Calling her a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service, before calling the idea of her seat being vacant too long "irresponsible."
Sen. Marco Rubio: Rubio shared that even those who may have disagreed with her decisions, Ruth Bader Ginsburg "was a woman of extraordinary intellect."
Rep. Kathy Castor: "In this moment of sorrow and uncertainty, we must commit, even in loss, that #RBG’s work will inspire future generations towards a better, fairer tomorrow."
St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: While honoring the Jewish New Year took a moment to pause and remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini: The representative got straight to the point with his tweet, calling for President Donald Trump to pick a nominee Monday.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left her mark with all that was right. She was a fierce advocate for those less fortunate, fighter for those who needed a hand up and champion for a better tomorrow. We stand ready to ensure her legacy continues."
Attorney General Ashley Moody: The AG shared how Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired her and showed her that women of her generation could break barriers in the legal profession.
