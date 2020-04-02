TAMPA, Fla. — Be careful, fellow Floridians. There’s something floating around out there that you could catch -- the love bug.

In a recent report by WalletHub, Florida ranked first in a list of the best states for singles in 2020.

The site compared all 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Each state got a score in "Dating Opportunities," "Dating Economics" and "Romance & Fun."

Following Florida was California, with Texas coming in third.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 best states for singles:

1. Florida

2. California

3. Texas

4. New York

5. Pennsylvania

6. Ohio

7. Illinois

8. Wisconsin

9. Massachusetts

10. Michigan

As for the worst state for singles, that goes to West Virginia -- coming in at no. 50. Sorry West Virginians, don't hate the player hate the game.

