TAMPA, Fla. — Be careful, fellow Floridians. There’s something floating around out there that you could catch -- the love bug.
In a recent report by WalletHub, Florida ranked first in a list of the best states for singles in 2020.
The site compared all 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Each state got a score in "Dating Opportunities," "Dating Economics" and "Romance & Fun."
Following Florida was California, with Texas coming in third.
Here's a breakdown of the top 10 best states for singles:
1. Florida
2. California
3. Texas
4. New York
5. Pennsylvania
6. Ohio
7. Illinois
8. Wisconsin
9. Massachusetts
10. Michigan
As for the worst state for singles, that goes to West Virginia -- coming in at no. 50. Sorry West Virginians, don't hate the player hate the game.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida man arrested for human trafficking in Tampa
- Trump faces his accusers in State of the Union speech Tuesday
- Iowa caucus results won't be out until later Tuesday after reporting delay
- Vanessa Bryant asks to keep items left by fans at Staples Center
- Come fly with us... or help people fly. TPA is hiring
- VERIFY: Why Lysol already knew about the coronavirus and can its products really fight it?
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter