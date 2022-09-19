Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald's over alleged chemicals in coffee

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston County Circuit Court is asking for $3 million in compensatory damages along with $10 million in punitive damages.

DOTHAN, Ala. — A Florida woman is suing a McDonald's in Alabama after she allegedly drank chemicals put in her coffee which led to health problems.

The lawsuit was filed against the fast food chain restaurant in Dothan claiming Sherry Head, the customer, was served chemicals that led to her ongoing health problems, WTVY reports.

According to the media outlet, the lawsuit says in December 2020, Head ordered a caramel macchiato in the drive-thru and instead of getting that, she got chemicals poured into the cup.

Head said initially she was told the drink she ordered wasn't available since the machine was being cleaned, AL.com explains. But shortly after, she allegedly heard someone in the back say, "No, it's ready to go!"

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning. Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery,” Head reportedly said in a statement released by her attorneys.

She pulled back into the drive-thru and tried to ask for help, but the employees ignored her which led Head to call 911 herself, WTVY explains the lawsuit reports.

“When first responders arrived, McDonald’s employees again refused to help, denying the requests from medical personnel to show them the bottle of the chemical that had been served to her, despite Sherry needing emergency care,” Alyssa Baxley, Head’s attorney, reportedly said.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston County Circuit Court is asking for $3 million in compensatory damages along with $10 million in punitive damages.

AL.com says Gerry Murphy, McDonald's owner, said the company knows of the lawsuit, stating: