MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police vehicle is being showered with flowers after an officer was shot and killed last weekend.

32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening, the police chief says. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

RELATED: 'Utterly Devastated' Mooresville Community Mourning After Officer Shot, Killed During Traffic Stop

The department, along with the community, was crushed by Sheldon's death.

"We're very grateful for the support we've been shown during this difficult time," the department posted on its page. "Thank you to everyone who has stopped by and paid their respects."

Bouquets, flowers, balloons and a stuffed Paw Patrol doll was shown on the SUV in Facebook photos.

The SUV is in front of the police department at 750 West Iredell Avenue.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users