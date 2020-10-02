Three words: What a mess.
A firefighting malfunction left an entire road in Manassa, Virginia, covered in frothy foam.
The foam spilled out of a nearby airplane hanger Friday when the fire suppression system went haywire and wouldn’t stop spraying all over the place. It broke out of the hanger and floated down to the road in front of the airport.
Luckily the airport was able to stay open while crews worked to wash the foam away.
