Forget brownies and vape pens: Arizonans can now get high drinking 'marijuaritas'

Sweet Dreams Vineyards sells pot-infused beverages in the Valley that might allow customers to get high faster and without the hangover.

PHOENIX — Arizonans who love to drink wine but hate the hangover may now finally have a better alternative.

Sweet Dreams Vineyard is taking advantage of Arizona's relaxed marijuana laws by manufacturing a pot-infused beverage that has the familiar taste of a cocktail or glass of wine.

The vineyard's "marijuarita" drink contains a water-soluble dose of THC that's blended with real lime flavors.

A glass of the vineyard's "cannabernet" is intended to have the same smooth, rich flavor as its alcoholic counterpart.

A big selling point for the vineyard's products is its ability to offer customers a buzz without drinking booze.

The vineyard's non-alcoholic beverages are produced with nano-emulsification technology, which helps the marijuana's potency to be felt more quickly by the consumer.

Bill Gibbs, the vineyard's founder, said the technology has reduced the drink's uptake time down to about 15 minutes -- a significant improvement from previous cannabis drinks that took hours for their effects to be felt.

The vineyard business claims other types of THC-infused edibles can take between 90 and 120 minutes before consumers start to feel high.

Gibbs left behind a career in higher education several years ago to shake up the local cannabis industry by manufacturing new consumables that could serve as a replacement for alcoholic products.

"I believed then as I believe now that cannabis is a healthier and safer alternative to alcohol and that its popularity will only increase as consumers experience its benefits," Gibbs said.

Though the market for cannabis drinks is small compared to other pot products, Gibbs said he believes demand for cannabis cocktails will increase as marijuana gradually becomes more accepted in Arizona.

Voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2020, opening the door for the cannabis industry to begin selling a slew of new products in Arizona.

Gibbs said their unique beverages comply with the state's new laws, which allow adults to purchase or possess up to one ounce of marijuana.

More information on how THC dosages are measured in the drinks can be found on the vineyard's website.

