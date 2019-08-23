HOUSTON — Gerald Goines, the ex-Houston police officer who led the controversial no-knock raid on Harding Street, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, as KHOU 11 Investigates reporter Jeremy Rogalski first reported.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in the Jan. 28 raid in southeast Houston.

Goines and four other officers were injured in the chaotic shootout.

“We have not seen a case like this in Houston. I have not seen a case like this in 30 plus years of practicing law," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Friday during a press conference.

Ogg says she wants to tell the Tuttle and Nicholas families how sorry they are for the loss of their lives.

Former Officer Steven Bryant, who was involved with the Harding Street warrant, is charged with second-degree tampering with a government document.

Ogg said Goines and Bryant have been ordered to surrender by 3 p.m. Friday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo accused Gerald Goines of lying about a drug buy on a search warrant affidavit to justify the deadly no-knock raid.

In the Harding Street warrant, Goines claimed a confidential informant bought black tar heroin at the home of Tuttle and Nicholas the night before the raid. He claimed the informant saw a lot more heroin and a 9mm pistol inside the home.

In a search of the home after the shootout, officers didn't find any heroin or 9mm pistol.

The informants later told investigators they never bought drugs from Harding Street.

Ogg says it's not clear why Goines and Bryant allegedly lied on the warrant.

“Motive is something we don’t know. How can we know what lies in hearts and minds?”

Attorneys representing Nicholas' family recently claimed a private investigation found she was shot from outside of her home.

They also said a neighbor has cell phone video of two gunshots fired inside the home 30 minutes after the shootout ended.

"Somebody took a gun at some point, likely long after Dennis Tuttle was dead -- at least based on physical evidence -- and went to a wall and fired two shots into a wall," attorney Mike Doyle alleged. "That's also been documented by physical chemical tests."

Doyle filed a petition with probate court requesting depositions from the officers to address these findings. Read the entire petition here.

KHOU 11 Investigates examined 109 other drug cases Goines filed based on a search warrant between 2012 and present day. In every one of those cases in which he claimed confidential informants observed guns inside, no weapons were ever recovered, according to evidence logs Goines filed with the court.

The District Attorney's Office is reviewing more than 2,000 cases involving Goines and dozens of charges were dismissed.

They are also reviewing 800 cases involving Bryant, the other HPD officer involved with the warrant.

At one point, the DA's office threatened legal action against HPD if it didn't turn over documents related to the deadly raid. The documents involved information on all HPD informants dating back five years ago to now.

The two agencies eventually reached an agreement for the remaining records to be provided.

The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the raid and Harris County.

Bryant and Goines were relieved of duty during the investigation and later allowed to retire.

Tuttle and Nicholas had lived in the home for more than 20 years. Neighbors made a memorial outside the home in the days following the shootout.

The raid led to multiple policy changes within the Houston Police Department and an FBI civil rights investigation.

