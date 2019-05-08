Former President George W. Bush is celebrating the birth of his first grandson, Henry Harold Hager, who was born Friday.

The former president posted a family photo on Instagram with himself, his wife Laura, daughter Jenna Bush Hager, her husband Henry Hager and their children, Mila and Poppy, with the newborn.

"@laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family," Bush wrote. "We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal."

Jenna Bush Hager is an anchor on NBC's "Today" show.

